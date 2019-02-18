Halyburton Park closed Tuesday for prescribed burn

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Halyburton Park in Wilmington will be closed Tuesday for a scheduled prescribed burn, also known as a controlled burn. The plan is to burn 30 acres in the park monitored by fire crews throughout the burn and post-burn. This burn will be conducted by the North Carolina Forest Service.
Prescribed burns are essential to the parks fire dependent ecosystem. Long Leaf Pines and Wiregrass, found throughout the park, actually need fire to survive. It’s a natural element for the species survival.
These burns will also reduce the chance for uncontrolled wildfires in the park.
The park will reopen once the burn is complete and cleanup is done. In the case of unfavorable weather conditions, the burn will be rescheduled for Wednesday, February 20.
