First Alert Forecast: temperature twists and turns, steady shower chances

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! We hope you’ve had a great weekend and are ready to take on the rest of the work week! As a cold front will wiggles the through the Cape Fear Region, expect cooler temperatures Monday night and Tuesday but not much moisture. However, looking ahead to the extended forecast, this front will meander causing an unsettled pattern to persist through much of the week ahead. Catch details on this and more in your First Alert Planning Forecast…