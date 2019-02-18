First Alert Forecast: temperature twists and turns, steady shower chances

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! We hope you’ve had a great weekend and are ready to take on the rest of the work week! As a cold front will wiggles the through the Cape Fear Region, expect cooler temperatures Monday night and Tuesday but not much moisture. However, looking ahead to the extended forecast, this front will meander causing an unsettled pattern to persist through much of the week ahead. Catch details on this and more in your First Alert Planning Forecast…
The coldest temperatures of the week will be tonight and Tuesday night as lows tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Heavy jackets will be a necessity as the kids head off to the bus stop Tuesday and Wednesday morning. High temperatures are going to claw their way to the 50s Tuesday afternoon so keep your jacket handy!
Warmer temperatures fight back by midweek as highs ascend into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon. Nighttime lows will also stay above normal, mainly in the 50s. For perspective, average high temperatures for mid-February are usually near 60 and average low temperatures are manly in the upper 30s.
Clouds and showers dominate the forecast for the next several days. Wednesday will have the highest odds for widespread showers, near 50%, and each other day hovering near 30% with the exception of Tuesday. As mild temperatures trend through the week, no wintry precipitation will develop.
Check your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Wilmington area here, and don’t forget to log into your WECT Weather App for a tailored, location-specific forecast from wherever you are!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.