First Alert Forecast: dynamic front to create weather drama across Cape Fear Region all week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Goooooooood Monday to you. Hope you're doing well! We're set for a busy week in the First Alert Forecast Center as the streaky subtropical jet stream inspires a surface front to seesaw south and north across the Carolinas. And while this setup is unlikely to bring in any major winter storms or severe weather outbreaks, it is the kind of pattern that can deliver significant day-to-day changes.