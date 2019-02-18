First Alert Forecast: dynamic front to create weather drama across Cape Fear Region all week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Goooooooood Monday to you. Hope you're doing well! We're set for a busy week in the First Alert Forecast Center as the streaky subtropical jet stream inspires a surface front to seesaw south and north across the Carolinas. And while this setup is unlikely to bring in any major winter storms or severe weather outbreaks, it is the kind of pattern that can deliver significant day-to-day changes.
Expect undulating and somewhat unconventional temperatures: mild 50s and 60s Monday, nippy 30s and 40s Monday night, chilly values from front to back Tuesday, warmer 70s to reassert themselves in many back yards by Thursday, and absolutely no freeze events at any time.
Notice a smattering of mainly low-end rain chances: 40% Monday, 10% Tuesday, 50% Wednesday, and 20 to 30% Thursday to Sunday. Through the period, rain amounts are not likely to trip flooding - perhaps just enough to keep the ground moist and the brush fire danger down.
Check your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Wilmington area here, and don’t forget to log into your WECT Weather App for a tailored, location-specific forecast from wherever you are!
