Eastern NC teacher dies following animal attack

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A Beaufort County teacher has died, three days after she was attacked by an unknown animal.
Brenda Hamilton, 77, had been in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center since Friday morning's attack outside of Pantego. Members of the woman's family confirm that she passed away this morning at the hospital.
Hamilton was an English teacher at Pungo Christian Academy, having taught at the school since 1968.
Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission performed preliminary DNA tests and say the woman was killed by a domesticated animal.
Wildlife officers say this morning they turned all their evidence over to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are investigating if any domestic dogs in the area could have attacked Hamilton.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.