Detectives seize over 20 pounds of pot in Wilmington drug bust

Detectives seize over 20 pounds of pot in Wilmington drug bust
Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office's Vice and Narcotics unit seized over 21 pounds of marijuana during a bust last week. (Source: NHCSO)
By Clint Bullock | February 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:09 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County narcotics detectives arrested three people and seized over 20 pounds of marijuana in a drug bust last week.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the agency’s Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Stonewall Jackson Drive on Feb. 15 following a six-month investigation into Marvin Gerald Waite, Jr. over possible marijuana trafficking.

During the search, detectives seized approximately 21 pounds of marijuana with a reported street value of $50,000.

Marvin Gerald Waite Jr., left, and Megan Dawn Waite. (Source: NHCSO)
Marvin Gerald Waite Jr., left, and Megan Dawn Waite. (Source: NHCSO)

Waite, 36, and his wife, Megan Dawn Waite, 32, were taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Conspiracy to traffic marijuana
  • Manufacture marijuana
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The couple both received $350,000 bonds each.

David Lewis Hamm (Source: NHCSO)
David Lewis Hamm (Source: NHCSO)

A third person, David Lewis Hamm, 35, was also arrested in connection with the bust. He was taken into custody at a home in the 5200 block of Holt Road off Masonboro Loop Road and charged with the following:

  • Conspire to traffic marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Manufacture marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked in jail under a $150,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.