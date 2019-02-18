Detectives seize over 20 pounds of pot in Wilmington drug bust

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County narcotics detectives arrested three people and seized over 20 pounds of marijuana in a drug bust last week.
According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the agency’s Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Stonewall Jackson Drive on Feb. 15 following a six-month investigation into Marvin Gerald Waite, Jr. over possible marijuana trafficking.
During the search, detectives seized approximately 21 pounds of marijuana with a reported street value of $50,000.
Waite, 36, and his wife, Megan Dawn Waite, 32, were taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Conspiracy to traffic marijuana
- Manufacture marijuana
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The couple both received $350,000 bonds each.
A third person, David Lewis Hamm, 35, was also arrested in connection with the bust. He was taken into custody at a home in the 5200 block of Holt Road off Masonboro Loop Road and charged with the following:
- Conspire to traffic marijuana
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Manufacture marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was booked in jail under a $150,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.
