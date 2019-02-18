Cooper to talk Florence recovery, school bond, Medicaid expansion during Wilmington visit

Gov. Roy Cooper tours downtown Wilmington following Hurricane Florence. (Source: WECT)
By Clint Bullock | February 18, 2019 at 5:37 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 5:37 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper is expected to visit the Port City on Tuesday to check on Hurricane Florence-related recovery efforts and participate in a roundtable discussion of Medicaid expansion.

According to Cooper’s office, the governor will stop by Mary C. Williams Elementary around 1 p.m. to tour the school and see how the Florence repairs are going. Cooper is also expected to discuss the need for a $1.9 billion school bond that state legislators are considering adding as a ballot referendum in 2020.

From there, Cooper will participate in a Medicaid expansion roundtable at Med North Health Center on North Fourth Street around 2 p.m.

