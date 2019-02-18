City council continues discussion on what to do with former WAVE Transit facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council seem split on what to do with the former WAVE Transit facility.
The council is scheduled to consider a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting that would allow the facility located at the intersection of Castle and 11th streets to be put up for competitive bid and sold.
The city also is considering the option to directly sell the property to a non-profit group and put covenants into place to ensure the property is put to a public use.
The item as been continued from two previous meetings as several groups have expressed interest in purchasing the lot directly, including the TRU Colors Brewing Company.
During Monday’s agenda meeting, city attorney John Joyce told council members that George Taylor, the man behind TRU Colors, has formed a non-profit TRU Impact.
Joyce said TRU Impact has offered to pay fair market value for the property and that he believes that a direct purchase by the group is feasible.
The goal of TRU Impact is to open a brewery that will employ gang members, giving them job and growth opportunities.
Council member Kevin O’Grady said during Monday’s meeting he was in favor of a direct sale of the land to TRU Impact.
“They have a program that does help the neighborhood,” O’Grady said. "That does help the youth in that neighborhood... So I would be inclined to do it.
“I had the opportunity to witness some of the members of TRU Colors over at the library getting their literary education, financial education. This goes beyond just a job. I would support it.”
Council member Charlie Riverbark stressed other non-profits are interested in the facility and should be considered.
Council member Paul Lawler said he supports the resolution as is and putting the property up for auction.
“I like that approach,” Lawler said. “It’s clean. It’s simple. This property has been a drag on that neighborhood for at least 10 years now.”
Council member Neal Anderson expressed concerns over the idea that the city could be subsidizing a brewery.
“We have people putting their life’s savings up or borrowing to the hilt to make something happen,” Anderson said of other breweries in Wilmington. "I just wouldn’t want to be part of helping subsidize this brewery. I commend what they’re goal is and who they’re employing and all that. I do.
“But that bothers me.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.