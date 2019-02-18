Boys and Girls Homes search for more foster families

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina is on the search for more foster families in the area. They plan to start Model Approach to Partnerships and Parenting (MAPP) classes on Monday to prepare future foster families, or those who are looking to adopt.
The group is a nonprofit organization for foster children seeking adoption.
According to Abbigail Roberts, a social worker with Boys and Girls Homes, MAPP classes are taught by social workers in collaboration with other professionals to give potential parents a crash course in foster parenting. MAPP classes are required people must take if they want to become foster parents.
Roberts said there is a shortage of foster parents across North Carolina. She said fostering can be a very difficult job, but it’s one of the most rewarding opportunities.
“Everyone has to be a little bit crazy to want to do it [foster]. We’re a little crazy to want to work in it, but I mean, there is nothing more rewarding than to see their growth or progress that a child makes," Roberts said.
“When they come into care, and then even from just six months later, they’re a completely different person. They just really kind of butterfly, really,” she said.
The next MAPP class will be on Feb. 18 at 400 Flemington Drive in Lake Waccamaw at six p.m. For more information, call the group’s office at 910-646-1124.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.