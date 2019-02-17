Shark Tank’s Storm Stoppers comes to Wilmington to help prepare for the next hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Shark Tank’s Storm Stoppers came to the Wilmington Home Show at the Wilmington Convention Center Friday and Saturday to show ways people can prepare for the next hurricane.
Storm Stoppers’ president and inventor, John D. Smith, presented his product on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2014. Storm Stoppers makes a 143 mph Wind and Large Missile 2 x 4′ Lab Tested hurricane window shutter that doesn’t use screws or put holes in the home.
He invented the product when he experienced four different hurricanes while living in Florida in 2004. When another big storm was coming right after experiencing a previous hurricane, Smith ran out of plywood, so he used corrugated plastic and a material similar to Velcro that prevents drilling holes into the house.
“Storm stoppers is DIY, we don’t come out of the house, the panels come in giant sheets and the homeowners cut it down. Secondly it’s held down not on Velcro, it’s held on by dual lock, and it’s easy to do.”
