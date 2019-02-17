Seahawks Softball Spilt Saturday Double-Header

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Freshmen Gabriella Hessenthaler collected five hits, including a pair of triples, and scored three runs as UNCW split a pair of games at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks dropped a tough 12-11 decision against Howard in 10 innings before answering with an 8-6 victory over Rhode Island.
Anna Hessenthaler was 3-for-3 and finished a single shy of the cycle while driving in four runs against Rhode Island after going 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI against Howard.
Freshmen Jada Santiago and Janel Gamache each contributed four hits in the doubleheader for the Seahawks, who tallied 28 hits in the two contests.
UNCW will finish the weekend series on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against Rhode Island.
