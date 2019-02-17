Late Homerun Lifts Diamond Hawks Over Saint Joseph’s

The Seahawks rallied in the 7th for their 2nd win of the year. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Freshman Brooks Baldwin had three hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning as UNCW rallied against Saint Joseph’s, 10-8, on Saturday at Brooks Field.

Greg Jones and Zachary Bridges both finished with multiple-hit games. Junior Kep Brown added three hits of his own, including a pair of doubles.

Senior reliever Blake Morgan earned his first win of the year, striking out five over 2.1 innings.

The Seahawks close out the weekend with a 1:30 p.m. start against VMI.

