Historic Wilmington Foundation announces houses for 2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 2019 Azalea Festival is just around the corner, and the Historic Wilmington Foundation has just announced the houses that will be featured in the festival’s home tour.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the range of homes that will open their doors,” said Beth Rutledge, Executive Director of HWF. “With the variety of houses—including the Governor Dudley Mansion on Front Street— I think this may be our best year yet.”
The tour includes ten homes in three historic Wilmington neighborhoods: Downtown, Carolina Place and Carolina Heights.
Architectural styles include Neoclassical Revival, Craftsman Bungalow, Italianate, Colonial Revival and more.
“Inside, all the homes are different. Original character abounds, and so do décor choices and ways to get inspired," Rutledge explained.
The tour will be April 6-7, kicking off with a ribbon cutting at the Governor Dudley Mansion April 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Azalea Festival Home Tour tickets are $35 and available online now. Later in March, tickets will also be available at select Harris Teeter stores, Ivy Cottage and other local shops. Additionally, tickets can be purchased on April 6-7 at any house on the tour for $40.
For a complete list of tour houses or to buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/HWFhometour.
