First Alert Forecast: warm temps and unsettled weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you enjoyed your weekend! All the cloud cover we’ve seen this weekend will carry over into the the work week. However we could be seeing some breaks in the clouds Monday afternoon! A stalled front over the southeast, along with moisture from the Gulf will continue the unsettled weather through the week ahead. We could see a brief shower but overall no day will be a washout by any means.
We’ll feel a drop in the temperatures Tuesday, but high temperatures will be near and above the average for this time of year for much of the week. The excessive cloud cover will keep low temperatures above average as well so you won’t be needing that big jacket anytime soon!
Keep your WECT First Alert Weather App handy, and catch your planning forecast below:
