First Alert Forecast: cooler Sunday, unsettled weather remains

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning! Thanks for checking in. An active subtropical jet stream pattern will introduce volatility in the forecast this week and beyond. A few scattered showers will roll through during your Sunday, but the day won’t be a complete washout. Keep your WECT First Alert Weather App handy, and catch your planning forecast below. As you do, please pay attention to these highlights:
Rain chances: The rest of the weekend through early next week featuring low, but non-zero chances for showers. Highest chances for rain in the short term will roll through Late Sunday through Monday morning.
Temperature extremes: Expect a chilly morning in the 30s and 40s, growing to the 50s by mid afternoon. On the warmer end of the temperature spectrum, readings will have a chance to sneak into the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday.
Tailor your forecast with the WECT Weather App! The posted forecast here is for the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Temperatures and rain chances may be slightly different for far inland and beach locales, so make sure to tap your app fro your location for a more tailored forecast.
