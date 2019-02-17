Ed-Henwood Nature Preserve gets a facelift after Florence

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Natural disasters, in ways, can be good for nature. However, when nature has been put to good use by humanity then it’s a little different.
The Ed-Henwood Nature Preserve felt the force of Hurricane Florence. Trees have been uprooted, all bodies of water have been flooded and it’s almost impossible to get from one area to another. This has caused a rise in safety concerns since the hurricane.
The property is owned by UNCW and is used for classes and research studies.
AmeriCorps and UNC Wilmington partnered to help clean the preserve and the trails that are used to travel and take in the scenery.
“I think having spaces to come out and appreciate and enjoy nature while learning is really big. So, somebody’s got to make sure that you can walk down the actual trail," said Lillie Reiter, AmeriCorps member
AmeriCorps individuals, UNCW students and professors, as well as volunteers were out from 9-12 using rakes, shovels and even a chainsaw or two moving fallen debris from the areas.
As part of the revitalization, there were also 100 Longleaf Pine trees planted. The flooding from the hurricane washed away or uprooted the ones that were there for a while. AmeriCorps and UNCW alike, said it was time to replenish the old with the new.
“This place is very special to a number of different people who have grown up hiking around here, visiting these trails regularly so after Florence there was a lot of work to get it back," said Monica Rother, UNCW Assistant Professor.
Plans have been made for a company to come out and remove the heavier trees that volunteers weren’t able to move.
