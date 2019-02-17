Dozens gather in Wilmington to remember those who died in the Parkland mass shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students and parents gathered at Innes Park Saturday night to honor those who were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
On February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school with 17 people ending up dead.
The vigil had 17 candles sitting on 17 chairs, with the pictures and names of each person that died that day. Those who attended held candles and stood in silence.
March For Our Lives co-director, Summer Marshburn-TenEyck, said they wanted this to be an apolitical event.
“Because I do so many things like this, and because I’ve spent so much time, these victims and everything, I really feel like even though I didn’t know any of them, I feel like I know them just by learning about them and remembering them and things like that," Marshburn-TenEyck said, "I think it’s really important for all of us to think about the actual people -- not just these people that died, but like the actual peoples’ personalities and things they did.”
A survivor from the Parkland shooting was also in attendance.
