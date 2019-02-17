Cacok Slam Seals Victory for Seahawks on ‘Senior Day’.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Devontae Cacok put an exclamation point on an entertaining home season finale victory with a dunk in the final seconds as UNCW upset Hofstra, 87-79 at Trask Coliseum.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing streak and now stand 9-19 overall and 5-10 in the CAA.
Cacok lead five players in double figures with 18 points and 16 rebounds, notching his NCAA-leading 20 double-double of the season and 55th of his career.
Sophomore guard Ty Gadsden notched 17 points, including a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line.
Cacok slammed one down with two seconds on the clock to send Trask coliseum into a frenzy, to capture the Seahawk’s fifth home win.
UNCW will close out the regular season with a 3 game road trip starting Thursday at Elon, tip-off is set for 7:00.
