Accident shuts down southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews have temporarily closed down the southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road at the intersection with S. College Road in Wilmington after a vehicle accident Saturday night.
A 911 call about the accident came into New Hanover County Dispatch at 6:43 p.m.
NC State Highway Patrol, EMS, fire crews, and sheriff’s deputies have been sent to the scene.
Traffic being redirected but is moving smoothly.
A WECT reporter on scene said one car was flipped on its side and appeared totaled.
There is a heavy first responder presence including six law enforcement vehicles and two fire trucks, according our reporter.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the incident at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
