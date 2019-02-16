Yard sales for February 16

Yard sales for February 16
Today's yard sales
By Kim Ratcliff | February 16, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:53 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

7911 Olde Pond Road, Wilmington

Household goods and accessories, kids games, women’s and boy’s clothing, books, and furniture

Pender County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

103 Coquina Road, Hampstead

Tools, dining room furniture, appliances, Craftsman 42″ 1 8.5 hp lawn tractor, weed eaters, lawn care sprays and supplies, glassware, bowls, small TV’s, and many other items.

Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.

Or email yardsales@wect.com.

Having a yard sale today and want to advertise it? Click here to add your yard sale to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.