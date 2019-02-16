Wilmington gets additional driver license examiner to help improve services

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The NC Division of Motor Vehicles will add 15 new driver license examiners across the state as part of efforts to improve customer service at driver license offices.
The new examiners will be stationed at 14 different offices, including one in Wilmington.
The new employees graduated Friday from DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School, a four week intensive program at the NC Justice Academy in Salemburg.
These employees are responsible for taking applications for learners permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic ID cards, in addition to conducting road tests for new drivers. They will start work Monday, Feb. 18.
“With this great responsibility, these new examiners must make sure the drivers on our state’s roads are qualified and ready to operate a vehicle safely,” said DMV Regional Chief Examiner Genia Newkirk. “Their trusted judgement is imperative to protecting everyone who travels on our highways.”
The DMV has filled a total of 235 employee positions since Aug. 1, 2018. Driver license examiners make up 101 of those vacancies.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.