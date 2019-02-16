Towson ends UNCW women’s winning streak

TOWSON, MD (WECT) - Kionna Jeter scored a game-high 22 points to help lead Towson to a 82-61 win over the UNCW women’s basketball team at SECU Arena on Friday.
UNCW (15-8, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association) was led by Chinyere Bell who had her fifth consecutive double-digit scoring effort with 17 points. Towson (14-9, 8-4 CAA) snapped the Seahawks four-game winning streak.
UNCW completes its brief two-game road trip on Sunday, Feb. 17, when the Seahawks visit CAA-leading James Madison at 2 p.m.
