Robeson County mom says friend stole car, drove off with her 6-year-old son

LUMBERTON, NC (WNCN) - A man is wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen vehicle and missing 6-year-old boy, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Deputies responded to a residence along the 100 block of Southfield Road in Lumberton around 7:58 p.m. Friday. They had received a report of a stolen vehicle and a child inside the vehicle, the post said.
Laterra Francis, the boy's mother, said she had come home from the store and had gone inside the residence to put groceries inside. She said that around 5:30 p.m., her son Rahmir was playing outside when she went inside, according to the sheriff office's post.
Shen she came back outside, Francis said she saw her car being driven away by her friend with her 6-year-old son inside, the post said.
Deputies are looking for 46-year-old Sammie Leond Smith, of Lumberton. He was last seen wearing a painter's suit, green neon vest, and brown work boots with paint on them. He is about 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, has a gold tooth and a dark mark under his left eye. He is known to have family in Darlington, South Carolina, officials said.
Rahmir Brown was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve polo shirt and blue jeans. He is roughly 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. He has brown hair and black hair cut short on the sides with a box style on top, the post said.
Francis' vehicle is a black, four-door 2013 Chevrolet Spark with the North Carolina plates FFY9149.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.