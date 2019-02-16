NC Zoo announces beloved rhino, Stanley, has passed away

ASHEBORO, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo at Asheboro on Friday announced that Stanley, its beloved southern white rhinoceros, has passed away at the age of 49.
Fondly known as “Stan," he lived at the North Carolina Zoo for more than 30 years, joining the zoo in 1987. He was born in 1970 at the Umfolozi Park in South Africa.
Officials said Stanley was one of the oldest male rhinos in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and served as an ambassador for the plight of rhinos in the wild whose populations are threatened by poaching and habitat loss. Male rhinos in the wild live into their early 30′s and into their early 40′s under human care, zoo officials said.
Stanley started experiencing symptoms of neurological disease including seizure-like activity from a suspected stroke in mid-January, which severely diminished his quality of life at his advanced age. The decision to euthanize Stanley was made after the sudden decline in his health this week. A necropsy will be performed in an attempt to determine the exact cause of his neurological disease.
Stanley arrived at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro as a breeding pair with Olivia, another southern white rhinoceros. The rhino herd continued to expand, although no offspring were sired. Stanley and his herd thrived on the 40-acre Watani Grasslands habitat.
He was often seen digging up mud wallows and napping next to the females. He also loved attention from both keepers and guests alike.
Stanley was moved from the Watani Grasslands habitat in 2011 due to his age and in order to introduce a new breeding male to the herd. Officials said he enjoyed his retirement years at the zoo in a spacious behind-the-scenes yard and climate-controlled barn with his longtime companion Olivia.
He still kept a visible profile as the star of behind-the-scenes tours with his keepers, educating and inspiring guests to help rhino conservation efforts worldwide through his personal Facebook page.
“We will truly miss our beloved Stan, yet his legacy will live on through the many people he inspired to care about wild animals around the world,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.