First Alert Forecast: weekend showers, more unsetlled weather ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! Glad you're checking in! An active subtropical jet stream pattern will introduce volatility in the forecast this weekend and beyond. The best chance of showers will carry through the morning hours Saturday through the afternoon, with some breaks coming just in time for the evening. Keep your WECT First Alert Weather App handy, and catch your planning forecast below. As you do, please pay attention to these highlights:
Rain chances: Amounts do not look hazardous - mainly 0 to 0.5 inches. And the risk for thunderstorms is low. The rest of the weekend through early next week featuring low, but unignorable chances for showers.
Temperature extremes: The next chilliest night is likely to be Saturday night when temperatures ought to be able to sink to the upper 30s. On the warmer end of the temperature spectrum, readings will have a chance to sneak into the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday as well.
