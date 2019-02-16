First Alert Forecast: Unsettled week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far despite the occasional rain shower and clouds! The unsettled weather pattern will continue this weekend through the week ahead so be sure to have a rain jacket as you head out the door! Could be seeing some breaks in the clouds from time to time but overall it will be pretty grey and cloudy heading into next weekend. Temperatures will take a dive tomorrow and on Tuesday into the 50s, however temperatures will rebuild and will be well above average for this time of the year through the week ahead!