Finding a summer camp just got easier for parents

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Parent Magazine held a Summer camp fair for parents and their children.
Multiple camps turned out to showcase their camps in hopes that parents would choose to sign up their children for the upcoming Summer.
STEM, sports and even magic summer camps put on displays for the children ranging from all ages.
Parents tend to find this event very helpful. One mom has been going for years and says that it makes life easy because there is no guessing to figure what will and won’t be a good camp for her kids.
“It’s fantastic because it’s like you get all the information for all the camps at once so you don’t have to spend hours scouring the website,” said Nanci Boldizar.
Parent Magazine says that the feedback they receive from this event is always positive.
This was the 15th year that Parent Magazine has held the event.
