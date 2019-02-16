Crews attempting to pull submerged car from Cape Fear River

TAR HEEL, NC (WECT) - Crews are working to pull a car from the Cape Fear River after two fishermen spotted tire tracks leading into the water.
The car became submerged sometime after Tuesday this past week, according to Kenneth Clark, Bladen County Fire Marshall.
Two fishermen in Tar Heel noticed tire tracks leading from river banks into the Cape Fear River and contacted authorities.
On Friday, crews began working to remove the vehicle. They first had to deploy sonar to locate the vehicle in the river.
Crews continued working 10 a.m. Saturday with the help of divers to hook a cable on the car and remove it.
As of 6:50 p.m., the car had not yet been removed because of the river’s current.
Clark believes it is most likely a stolen vehicle dumped into the Cape Fear River, but the investigation is ongoing.
The vehicle’s make and model has not yet been identified.
Clark does not believe anybody died in this incident.
