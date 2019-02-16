Community comes together for 9-year-old cancer patient

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Perryn Miller was diagnosed with cancer around Christmas. Not exactly the kind of gift a 9-year-old boy hopes for over his holiday.
“Two months ago we were a normal family, just like every other family, and now we’re just praying for a miracle," said Donna Javaras, grandmother of Perryn.
Since then, the community supported him and come together to help his family with anything they need. Money is being raised continuously and events have been put on to help his fight against cancer.
There have been events named “Run for Perryn”, “Pedal for Perryn" and “Pancakes for Perryn”, with plans for future events in the making. Friends and family have created shirts, wristbands and key chains in order to show support and to spread his story.
Pancakes for Perry, held on February 16, was an event held in Hampstead at HWY 55. Over $2,300 was raised in which all proceeds will go to Perryn and his family.
“It shows me the world is good and that so many people love this little boy and love us and care about him.”
A family friend started a Gofundme account to help raise money with a goal of raising $5,000 but, to-date has raised over $54,000. The page includes Perryn’s journey and updates with any improvements that Perryn has made through his process.
“To me, that’s what this life is all about. You help others and you hope they’ll help others in return," said Rebekah Logan, family friend of the Millers.
According to Perryn’s grandfather, Kevin Pelfrui, Perryn is set to return back home in March for his birthday.
Perryn is currently undergoing treatment in Salt lake City, Utah.
