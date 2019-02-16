Cape Fear Academy boys’ winning with defense

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The saying goes, offense wins games, but defense wins championships.
The Cape Fear Academy (26-5) boys’ basketball team is hoping to ride a stingy defense all the way to a state title.
“It’s one of the hardest things to do,” said CFA senior Matt Kiatipis about playing defense. “It’s not fun for the fans when the score is 30 to 40 and its real low scoring games. But as a group, we take pride in that. I don’t care what the score is as long as we get the job done. That’s our superpower.”
“Of course everyone wants to score and get their points,” add CFA freshman Jack McErlean. “When you can hold a team to their lowest that they have scored all season and you can do that night in and night out. It’s a difference maker.”
The Hurricanes are giving up on average 43 points per game, and that’s against some of the best teams in the country.
“I don’t think any team is as tested as we have been,” said CFA head coach Tony Martin. “We have played teams from Georgia, Maryland, you know South Carolina. We have played a really grinding schedule and played a lot of competitive games.”
The Hurricanes not changing their approach because its playoff time.
“We want to stick with what has brought us here,” said CFA sophomore Gavin Guion. But every position means more when it’s win or go home because every mistake is crucial.”
Cape Fear Academy’s next plays Fayetteville Christian School Saturday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.