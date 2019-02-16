Boil water advisory lifted for River Lights community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, a boil water advisory was lifted for customers in River Lights area Friday evening.
We first reported the advisory Thursday when it was put into place as a precautionary measure after a break in a water main.
The break disrupted water service to 1,122 customers in the River Lights and River’s Edge communities and near Independence Boulevard between River Road and Carolina Beach Road.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
