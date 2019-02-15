Wilmington finishes the construction of the Cross-City Trail

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After 11 years of construction, the Cross-City Trail is finally complete.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at the Heide Trask Drawbridge at Wrightsville Beach to celebrate the end of the trail.
City officials, including Mayor Bill Saffo, showed up in support of the trail’s completion and emphasised the security and safety aspects of the trail
“The other big part of this project was the safety aspect of it. Getting people off of the main roads, protecting them and making sure they don’t get hurt,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.
The trail goes under the drawbridge which provides a safer area for walkers and cyclist to cross Wrightsville Avenue and opens up to restaurants and boats in the area the mainland side of the bridge.
The 15-mile trail is completely off-road and runs from Wade Park, through Halyburton Park and Empie Park to the Heide-Trask Drawbridge.
