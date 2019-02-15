Suspect in robberies of Wilmington bank, Brunswick Co. gas station arrested

Elijah McFarland (Source: WPD)
By Clint Bullock | February 15, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:22 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Wilmington and a gas station in Brunswick County within a 12-hour span has been arrested.

Elijah Mahammad McFarland, 35, of Brunswick County, was taken into custody on Friday, according to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department.

Dandron said a WPD officer patrolling on Church Street recognized McFarland, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody.

McFarland was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

McFarland is accused of robbing the Circle K on Ocean Highway East outside of Leland around 10 p.m. Wednesday. In that robbery, McFarland told the clerk he had a weapon and demanded money. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sheriff’s office officials said he never displayed a weapon.

About 12 hours later, McFarland, dressed in a seemingly identical outfit, allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo on South College Road across from UNCW around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police officials said he passed a note to the teller demanding money. He claimed to have a weapon but never displayed it.

No injuries were reported in either incidents.

