Two men stabbed each other with knives during argument, sending both to jail

NAVASSA, NC (WECT) - An argument between two men turned violent when they attacked each other with knives, sending the pair to the hospital and then jail on Thursday night.
Navassa Police responded to a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. at a home on Plum St, according to Captain Scott Perez.
The two unrelated men, Anthony Canty, 47, and Keith Austin, 53, stabbed each other during a fight. One wielded a kitchen knife, while the other used a pocket knife as a weapon, according to Capt. Perez.
Alcohol may have played a factor, said Capt. Perez.
When officers arrived at the Navassa home, they took one suspect into custody and the other fled on foot. Law enforcement later located him on Broadway Street, said Capt. Perez.
The two men were transported to a local hospital with cut wounds. Later they were arrested and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center.
Canty and Austin have both been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury with $30,000 bond.
