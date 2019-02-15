TRAFFIC ALERT: Month-long lane closures on S. College Rd., Wooster St. for sewer work to begin Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Portions of Wooster Street and South College Road in Wilmington will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 18 for sewer work that is expected to run through mid-March.
Wooster Street will be closed during the day, from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m., for approximately one block in each direction starting at 17th Street and continuing to Fourth Street.
South College Road will be closed overnights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., approximately one block in each direction starting at Lake Avenue and continuing to Wilshire Boulevard.
During this period, contractors for Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on about 63,000 feet of sanitary sewer main.
This program helps to minimize issues within the sewer system.
