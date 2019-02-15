Pender Co. sheriff’s deputy involved in accident

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in an accident in Burgaw late Thursday night.
According to Cpt. James Rowell, the accident happened a couple of blocks from the Piggly Wiggly off Highway 53 and McCullen around 11:25 p.m.
A sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call when a car pulled out in front of the deputy. The deputy ran into the car.
A 5-year-old child and one, possibly two, adults were taken to the hospital, according to Rowell.
N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
