Northeastern extends UNCW’s losing streak to six games

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Northeastern rallied from an eleven-point halftime deficit to beat UNCW, 81-77 at Trask Coliseum on Thursday night.
UNCW (8-19, 4-10 Colonial Athletic Association) was led by Jeantal Cylla who had 19 points. Kai Toews chipped in with 17 points and 10 assists.
"Every loss is terrible and it's hard to swallow,” said Toews. “That was tough because we had it. We all believe we had it."
"We had to play one good half to finish that thing out,” add UNCW coach CB McGrath. “We didn't come out with the intensity that we ended the first half with. I told them as long as we play as hard as we can in the second half we are going to win that game."
The Huskies (16-9, 10-3 CAA) complete the sweep of the regular season series with the Seahawks.
“They made their shots in the lane and we didn’t make ours,” said McGrath about Northeastern. “They made the shots to get back into the game and we didn’t get the shots, make the shots and get the rebounds.”
UNCW concludes its 2018-19 home schedule on Saturday with a 7 p.m. tip-off against Hofstra at Trask Coliseum. A special “Senior Night” ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. to honor seniors Jacque Brown, Daniel Etoroma, Trey Kalina, Shawn O’Connell, and Devontae Cacok.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.