News you can use: What to do if a downtown parking meter eats your change

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For those heading to downtown Wilmington to shop, eat or do business, finding a good parking spot can be a challenge.
Add the possibility of a parking meter not working properly, and it can be downright stressful.
Wilmington Parking Manager Chance Dunbar said there isn’t an epidemic of malfunctioning meters, but like any electrical appliance, they have the potential to go bad.
“There are issues occasionally,” he said.
At one meter on Orange Street near the riverfront, a WECT viewer documented a meter taking in more than $4 in change, and only giving 1:36 in parking time.
Earlier this year, the city’s parking rates went up to $1.50 per hour, with most downtown meters having a two-hour maximum, meaning 1:36 should only cost $2.40.
Time per coin:
- $0.05 = 2 minutes
- $0.10 = 4 minutes
- $0.25 = 10 minutes
A week after the video was taken, the same parking meter was still malfunctioning when tested by WECT, though Dunbar said no report had been filed with the city or their contractor, Lanier Parking.
Downtown Wilmington has 973 parking meters, many of which are “smart meters” that accept credit cards. Meters in high-traffic areas such as the corner of Front Street and Market Street bring in around $2,500 per year.
Lanier has back-end software that can receive error messages from some of the city’s meters, Dunbar said, but none had been recorded for the meter in question.
In most cases, he said, the city finds out meters are malfunctioning thanks to calls from users.
If a meter “eats” your change, Dunbar said you should immediately call the number printed on each meter, (910) 762-5678. That call will be directed to a Lanier Parking employee who will ask for the identifying number for the meter, which is printed on the side, and will credit the caller for the amount paid.
Dunbar said Lanier will then dispatch a technician to investigate if the meter is malfunctioning.
After WECT inquired about the meter on Orange Street, a Lanier employee did inspect the machine, and found it was not accepting quarters or city parking tokens, which are worth 1 hour.
The technician said the machine needed to be reprogrammed.
