Museum highlights tobacco history in NC

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WECT) - There’s a museum in the heart of tobacco country in eastern North Carolina that shows how important growing the crop has been in the Tar Heel state.
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum celebrates the way of life for many families with the emphasis on those who grew North Carolina’s number one cash crop.
“We focus on the small farmer and the lifestyle and hard work that the farmers go thru,” said Melody Worthington of the Tobacco Farm Life Museum.
The museum began in 1983 with on-farm tours and small displays. Since then, it has grown to include a museum gallery as well as traditional and reproduced buildings around the Iredell Brown Farmstead, a prime example of farm life in North Carolina.
Visitors can see how tobacco was cured in a barn and then stored into a pack house to be kept until it was time to take to market.
The museum is full of tools of the trade of growing tobacco, donated by farm families in North Carolina. It shows not only what took place in the fields throughout the state, but how the farmer’s families lived and worked to bring in the income that a tobacco crop provided.
Things have greatly changed over the past 15 years in the tobacco growing world.
In 2004, many North Carolina farmers discontinued growing the crop, when tobacco quotas ended and producers signed up to receive ten years of federal money to no longer grow any tobacco as part of the Tobacco Buyout Program.
According to Worthington, NC has nowhere the amount of tobacco that was grown before the federal buyout, or the number of farmers, but tobacco is still very important to the Tar Heel economy.
“It is still a very important crop, a large crop, you know we hear all the time that tobacco is waning and going away, but it is not,” Worthington explained. “It has come from at one time over 200,000 tobacco growers in the state to currently only about 2,000 farmers who still plant the crop."
The amount of people that smoke and use tobacco continues to decrease in both the United States and Canada, but that is not the case in places like Asia and China where there are more smokers now than ever before. And that is the destination where much of the North Carolina grown tobacco is delivered.
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum highlights the way tobacco is sold. Gone are the days of tobacco warehouses and the auction system, which ended with the tobacco buyout program. Now, it’s sold by contacts directly from the farmers to the tobacco companies.
