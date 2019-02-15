Mother’s supporting mothers: The power of positive words

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Most mothers have one thing in common: worrying about their children. That’s why Mothers Praying for Adult Childre (MPAC) was started.
MPAC is a non-profit, faith-based, community outreach program in Wilmington. The goal is to bring mothers together to help them realize they are not alone in their struggles with their adult children. Mothers are encouraged to open up without fear of judgement.
Carman Poindexter started this group seven years ago while her son battled addiction.
“There were moms out there like I was that thought we were the only ones going through this,” says Poindexter. “So then the Lord gave me MPAC and we launched it and it as just been going great ever since.”
That inspired Kathy Gardner to join the group back in 2012.
“When I joined the group I was probably at the lowest point in my life,” says Gardner.
Gardner has not seen her son in ten years.
“I do not even know where he is,” says Gardner. “And even though my son’s problems are still ongoing, I’m not the same.”
Gardner says MPAC is what gave her strength to help her through the rough time.
The group meets the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month at 4 p.m. at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church which is located at 5524 Myrtle Grove Road.
The groups winter conference kicks off this weekend. It’s a two-day event filled with speakers, praise, and worship. There will also be a question and answer session each day. Though MPAC’s mission it to help hurting moms, dads also have parenting struggles so the conference is open to the public.
The conference starts on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Rev. Glen Kinlaw will speak on The Power of Positive Words. Saturday’s conference kicks off at 9 a.m. with Dr. Cynthia DeVita-Cochrane continuing the message on The Power of Positive Words.
“Words can bring death or life," Poindexter tells WECT. “The negative words can really shut somebody down. You don’t have to be a mom or dad to understand how they [words] need to be positive.”
It’s free to attend. For more information, click here.
MPAC is only in Wilmington, but Poindexter says she is more than willing to talk to parents outside of the area. Visit the MPAC website for her contact information.
