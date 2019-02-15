Local Real Estate Considered a Best Buy the week of February 10th

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Buying a dream home that puts money in the bank.
That’s a wish come true for lots of potential homeowners, and for some looking for high end real estate, a property along Bradley Creek comes close. It may not put money in the bank, but it does re-invest it right back into the home.
This week’s property is located at 605 Bradley Creek River Road.
This home was appraised for $1,150,000 last April. The asking price, this week is $155,000 below the appraised value. Kathleen Baylies with “Just for Buyers Realty” says you can take that to the bank.
“It’s a great value” says Baylies. “For those buyers in the high-end market, it would be hard to find a better deal than this one of a kind, custom home”
Here’s a quick look at some of the specs:
*four bedrooms
*four bathrooms.
*floor to ceiling windows
*six burner gas stove, double convection over, built in refrigerator doors.
*home gym
*elevator
*indoor saltwater pool.
The property was built in 1994 and a new roof and two new HVAC units have been installed this year.
“It’s a beautiful property that shows very well” says Baylies. “It’s on a street that has seen astronomical prices and with more than 5200 square feet, it gives a high end buyer all kinds of options.”
