Local Real Estate Considered a Best Buy the week of February 10th

Local Best Buy in Real Estate
By Bill Murray | February 15, 2019 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 4:18 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Buying a dream home that puts money in the bank.

That’s a wish come true for lots of potential homeowners, and for some looking for high end real estate, a property along Bradley Creek comes close. It may not put money in the bank, but it does re-invest it right back into the home.

This week’s property is located at 605 Bradley Creek River Road.

This home was appraised for $1,150,000 last April. The asking price, this week is $155,000 below the appraised value. Kathleen Baylies with “Just for Buyers Realty” says you can take that to the bank.

“It’s a great value” says Baylies. “For those buyers in the high-end market, it would be hard to find a better deal than this one of a kind, custom home”

Here’s a quick look at some of the specs:

*four bedrooms

*four bathrooms.

*floor to ceiling windows

*six burner gas stove, double convection over, built in refrigerator doors.

*home gym

*elevator

*indoor saltwater pool.

The property was built in 1994 and a new roof and two new HVAC units have been installed this year.

“It’s a beautiful property that shows very well” says Baylies. “It’s on a street that has seen astronomical prices and with more than 5200 square feet, it gives a high end buyer all kinds of options.”

