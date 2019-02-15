UPDATE: Crews locate water main break causing large number of CFPUA customers to have water service problems

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A large number of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) customers in Wilmington are experiencing low water pressure or no water service.
CFPUA believes a water main break is causing the water service issues. Crews have located the break as of about 7:20 p.m. and are working to restore service as soon possible, a spokesperson told WECT.
The outages were reported Thursday night along River Road in Wilmington south of the State Port, according to a CFPUA press release posted at about 7 p.m.
WECT began receiving numerous calls and emails about the outages beginning at about 5:30 p.m.
“CFPUA crews are at the scene to assess the situation and we will update as we know more,” according to the press release.
In the meantime, customers who have experienced or are experiencing low water pressure should boil water for at least one minute before using it, CFPUA said.
The exact number of customers experiencing water problems is unknown, and the estimated restoration time is also not known.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.