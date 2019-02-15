KNOW HIM? Columbus Co. detectives seek alleged saw thief

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of taking a saw from a business.
The individual reportedly walked into Singletary Small Engines located on U.S. 701 near the Williams Township community shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 and left with a Stihl saw.
He reportedly drove off in a silver 2004-2007 four-door Honda Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Strickland at 910-640-6629.
