KNOW HIM? Columbus Co. detectives seek alleged saw thief

KNOW HIM? Columbus Co. detectives seek alleged saw thief
(Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By Clint Bullock | February 15, 2019 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:48 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of taking a saw from a business.

The individual reportedly walked into Singletary Small Engines located on U.S. 701 near the Williams Township community shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 and left with a Stihl saw.

He reportedly drove off in a silver 2004-2007 four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Strickland at 910-640-6629.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.