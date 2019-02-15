Jacksonville man accused of sex crimes in Wilmington dating back to 1998

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Jacksonville man is facing multiple sex-related charges in Wilmington stemming from events that happened about 20 years ago, according to police.
Scott Prevatte, 36, was booked at the New Hanover County Detention Center on Thursday and charged with three counts each of sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, the charges stem from events that allegedly took place between 1998 and 2000 while the victim was 6-to-8 years old and Prevatte was 16-to-18 years old.
He was booked under a $100,000 bond.
