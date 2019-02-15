House fire survivor thanks firefighter for saving his life

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Bill Sturnam is thankful for a lot of things and on Wednesday he stopped by New Hanover County Fire Rescue’s Porter’s Neck station to show some gratitude to the firefighters that helped save his life last year.
Sturnam and his sister, Trisha, were inside their Kauri Street home on Dec. 10, 2018, when a space heater sparked a fire in the garage. Trisha managed to escape as fire engulfed the home. Bill wasn’t as fortunate.
He was on the second floor when the fire broke out and managed to make it to the first floor before passing out from smoke inhalation.
Firefighter Clyde Prince came to Bill’s rescue and was able to pull him to safety. Bill and Trisha were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
“They talk about firefighters being the best across the country and running into fires...but you guys are the best in Wilmington, the best anywhere," Bill said as he fought back tears in a video posted to New Hanover County’s twitter page. "You literally saved my life and give me the opportunity to say to you ‘thank you'...and to be able to have time with my family again.
“I can’t thank you enough for it and it will live with me forever, I appreciate it."
Bill and Trisha sat down with the firefighters, including Prince, at Station 14 to share a dinner to show their appreciation.
Law enforcement don’t always get a lot of gratitude as they put their lives on the line daily. So when Bill personally thanked Prince, it meant a lot to him.
“This is the first person I was able to pull out of a fire and save, so it’s just about a once in a career thing," Prince explained.
Sturnam and Prince plan to stay in contact following Wednesday’s emotional reunion.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.