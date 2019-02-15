HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Authorities looking for Walmart larceny suspects

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanted in larcenies that happened at the Walmart on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.
The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that it was seeking two males wanted for felony larceny from the store.
A separate post showed the sheriff’s office is looking for a woman wanted for larceny from the same store.
Anyone with information can call 910-798-4260 or go here to submit and anonymous tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.