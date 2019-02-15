HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Authorities looking for Walmart larceny suspects

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Authorities looking for Walmart larceny suspects
Suspects wanted for felony larceny at Walmart on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office) (Swan, David)
By Tiffany Jones | February 14, 2019 at 9:53 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:08 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanted in larcenies that happened at the Walmart on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that it was seeking two males wanted for felony larceny from the store.

Case # 2017-09491 Felony Larceny Walmart 5135 Carolina Beach Rd. Help ID Please call 910-798-4260 or to remain...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 14, 2019

A separate post showed the sheriff’s office is looking for a woman wanted for larceny from the same store.

Case # 2017-09453 Larceny Walmart 5135 Carolina Beach Rd. Help ID Please call 910-798-4260 or to remain anonymous, visit...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Anyone with information can call 910-798-4260 or go here to submit and anonymous tip.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.