GLOW Academy hosts ‘Cool Women, Hot Jobs’ career day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - GLOW Academy hosted their second annual “Cool Women, Hot Jobs” career day.
The event included over 60 professionals, all women, who came out to speak with the students. Professions included nurses, police officers and a speech pathologist, just to name a few.
Each class had the opportunity to meet with 5-6 professionals in their classrooms. In the class, they broke up into groups for a specific amount of time. This allowed every student the chance to talk with each professional and learn about what they do.
“We want to put women from multiple different pathways and different careers and different levels of those careers in front of our girls so they can see, physically, what are the different type of options out there,” said Juahleese Hadley, college-bound counselor.
The GLOW Academy students made their own business cards that had the school’s name, their classroom, and their name on it. The point was to get them acclimated with what it’s like in the business world.
“If you want to be an engineer or if you want to be a physicist, there are women out there already doing it," Hadley said. "They are paving the way and they can show you the steps that you can take.”
The school hopes to continue the growth in volunteers who sign up to speak for this event, especially after they move into their new campus in August.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.