First Alert Forecast: temps set to surge Friday, showers poised to pounce Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! Glad you're checking in! Valentine's Day Thursday featured highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but temperatures are set to soar higher for Friday. Let's target the lower 70s for inland spots and upper 60s for our Cape Fear area beaches. The ingredients? Sun intervals, for one... Also, call it a "running start" - temperatures began the day warmer than they did on Thursday. Lastly, southwest breezes won't hurt the cause, either! After Friday, an active subtropical jet stream pattern will introduce volatility in the forecast. Catch that forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these highlights:
Our next rain system: This is soon. It could spill a stray shower into the Cape Fear Region from the west as early as Friday evening. A healthier coverage of showers is likely to develop Friday night into Saturday. Amounts do not look hazardous - mainly 0 to 0.5 inches. And the risk for thunderstorms is low.
Our next temperature extremes: The next chilliest night is likely to be Saturday night when temperatures ought to be able to sink to the upper 30s. On the warmer end of the temperature spectrum, readings will have a chance to sneak into the 70s not only Friday but next Wednesday and Thursday as well.
The posted forecast here is for the Wilmington zone. Temperatures and rain chances may be slightly different for far inland and beach locales.
