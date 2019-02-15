First Alert Forecast: temps set to surge Friday, showers poised to pounce Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! Glad you're checking in! Valentine's Day Thursday featured highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but temperatures are set to soar higher for Friday. Let's target the lower 70s for inland spots and upper 60s for our Cape Fear area beaches. The ingredients? Sun intervals, for one... Also, call it a "running start" - temperatures began the day warmer than they did on Thursday. Lastly, southwest breezes won't hurt the cause, either! After Friday, an active subtropical jet stream pattern will introduce volatility in the forecast. Catch that forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these highlights: