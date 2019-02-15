Construction begins for permanent bridge on U.S. 421

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started construction on a permanent bridge after Hurricane Florence caused the largest washout in North Carolina at the New Hanover and Pender County line.
Two bridges, one northbound and one southbound, will be built at Fishing Creek. Both will be two lanes at 562-feet long.
Construction has already started on the southbound side. Once it’s complete, the northbound side will be installed.
Until the first bridge is completed, drivers will not be impacted, and the temporary traffic pattern installed in October will remain the same.
Drivers are urged to remain alert and adhere to the work zone speed reduction as work will continue though spring of 2020.
By putting bridges at that location instead of installing a culvert pipe under the highway, the area will have a lot more capacity for flood water to go under the bridge during major storms.
NCDOT has contracted ST Wooten Corp. for the project with an estimated cost of $8.2 million.
