Brunswick County school system mulls adding artificial turf to high school stadiums

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is considering replacing the worn-down and overused grass in its three high school stadiums with artificial turf.
The school district has requested Brunswick County appropriate $2.29 million from its School Capital Reserve Fund to help cover the expected $2.7 million investment, according to the agenda for the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. The district has already identified $410,000 from other sources it can put toward the project.
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will consider the proposal at its upcoming meeting on Monday.
The stadiums at North Brunswick High School, South Brunswick High School, and West Brunswick High School are used by football, soccer, lacrosse, track, marching band, and more.
"Despite additional expense and effort, the quality of our stadium grass remains subpar due to overuse," according to the proposal.
School leaders before considered adding lighting, concession areas, restrooms, and bleachers to the practice areas as one possible solution to the grass overuse, but the expense and maintenance cost led staff to lean toward artificial turf instead.
The decision must be made quickly, school leaders write, because of an ongoing, costly drainage problem at West Brunswick High School and grass project on the North Brunswick field.
Athletic directors at Brunswick County Schools support the artificial turf project. Proposal writers said they did not find any data that turf could cause an increase in injury or illness.
Over the course of 10 years, the traditional grass field would cost the school system $2.96 million, while the artificial turf would cost $3.15 million. That translates to $19,000 per year cost, according to the proposal’s financial analysis.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.