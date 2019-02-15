Beach town weekly parking rates increase; permit for paddle board competition approved

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen voted at a meeting Thursday to increase the rate of weekly parking passes from $75 to $100.
The decision was made unanimously. Town leaders voted in January to increase hourly rates and residential parking passes.
A special event permit for the Carolina Paddle Board Pro Am Competition was approved unanimously.
A request was also approved to allow South End Surf Shop to take over as sponsor of the event.
The previous sponsor dropped out for financial reasons.
Hundreds come from all over the world for the paddle board and surf competition.
The competition kicks off April 18. You can find more about it here.
Wrightsville Beach received a $42,000 check from FEMA to fix buildings damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The town manager hopes to begin the work Monday.
